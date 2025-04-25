2025 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects heading into Day 2

After Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still some great prospects remaining. Let's look at who some of the best ones are. There are some players who are are shockingly still available, but this is how it works sometimes.

When the outside world is shocked that a player did or did not get taken in Round 1, that usually means the opinions from the folks inside the league were a lot different than people like us. As we rapidly approach the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still some supremely-talented players left on the board.

2025 NFL Draft: Who are some of the best remaining prospects?

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Falling because of some apparent medical issues, Will Johnson was largely seen as a top-15 pick during mock draft season, so this might be the most shocking player to fall thus far.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

A bit of an undersized player, Mike Green should hear his name called quite quickly. He was very productive during his time at Marshall.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Yet another player who was commonly mocked in Round 1, Luther Burden III has a Deebo Samuel type of skillset and could make a team very happy when he hears his name called.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

A massive and physical safety, Nick Emmanwori might get a bump down the board given the position he plays, but he absolutely was someone who could have gone in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He won't have to wait long to hear his name called.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

One of the many talented and draftable pass rushers in the NFL Draft class, Donovan Ezeiruaku will provide an instant spark to whatever defensivel line is lucky to have him approaching Day 2.