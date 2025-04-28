2025 NFL Draft: Complete listing of every single draft pick

The 2025 NFL Draft has now come and gone. Let's take some time to list every single pick, all 257, right here. Over 200 collegiate players had their dreams come true of being drafted into the NFL. And we've got a ton more who are being signed as undrafted free agents as well.

The coming weeks and months will bring all of those offseason team activities, and we may even see a few more free agency signings as well. Teams can have up to 90 players on their roster during the offseason before cutting it down to 53 when the season begins.

Not every draft pick will make their team, but such is life. Let's list out every single draft pick here for easy access.

2025 NFL Draft: Full listing of all 257 picks

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU



5. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

9. New Orleans Saints - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

10. Chicago Bears - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. San Francisco 49ers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

18. Seattle Seahawks - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

20. Denver Broncos - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

23. Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

24. Minnesota Vikings - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

25. New York Giants- Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

26. Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

27. Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

29. Washington Commanders - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

30. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State