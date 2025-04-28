2025 NFL Draft: Complete listing of every single draft pick

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

34. Houston Texans - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

35. Seattle Seahawks - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

36. Cleveland Browns - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

37. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

38. New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

40. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

41. Buffalo Bills - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

42. New York Jets - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

44. Dallas Cowboys - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

45. Indianapolis Colts - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

46. Los Angeles Rams - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

47. Arizona Cardinals - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

48. Houston Texans - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

50. Seattle Seahawks - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

51. Carolina Panthers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

52. Tennessee Titans - Oluwafemi Oladejo. EDGE, UCLA

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

54. Green Bay Packers - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

56. Chicago Bears - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

57. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

58. Las Vegas Raiders - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

59. Baltimore Ravens - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

60. Denver Broncos - RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

61. Washington Commanders - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

62. Chicago Bears - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Notably, Tyler Shough came off the board at pick 40 to the New Orleans Saints, and this is really when people started getting shocked about the massive fall that Shedeur Sanders took down the NFL Draft board. Let's list out the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.