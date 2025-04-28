2025 NFL Draft: Complete listing of every single draft pick

Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
34. Houston Texans - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
35. Seattle Seahawks - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
36. Cleveland Browns - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
37. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona
38. New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
40. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
41. Buffalo Bills - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
42. New York Jets - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
44. Dallas Cowboys - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
45. Indianapolis Colts - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
46. Los Angeles Rams - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
47. Arizona Cardinals - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
48. Houston Texans - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina
50. Seattle Seahawks - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
51. Carolina Panthers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
52. Tennessee Titans - Oluwafemi Oladejo. EDGE, UCLA
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
54. Green Bay Packers - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
56. Chicago Bears - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
57. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
58. Las Vegas Raiders - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
59. Baltimore Ravens - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
60. Denver Broncos - RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
61. Washington Commanders - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
62. Chicago Bears - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Notably, Tyler Shough came off the board at pick 40 to the New Orleans Saints, and this is really when people started getting shocked about the massive fall that Shedeur Sanders took down the NFL Draft board. Let's list out the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.