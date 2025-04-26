2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders is at a huge risk of falling into Day 3

As of right now, it does not seem like Shedeur Sanders is going to hear his name called during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could he fall into Day 3? Many mock drafts at the onset of the NFL Draft cycle had Shedeur Sanders going somewhere with the first five picks, and before we had a ton of information on some of the top QB prospects, Sanders was mocked no. 1 overall in many instances.

And at worst, the floor for Sanders did seem to be that 21st overall pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but as we approach the end of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado QB is at major risk of falling out of Day 2 entirely and becoming a Day 3 player.

The once first-round caliber prospect is anything but

Now yes, there is nothing wrong with period draft into the NFL, period, but Shedeur Sanders and the people around him definitely pushed him as a player, and we never didn't get a face-full of Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, who is the head coach at Colorado.

It is very likely that the internal NFL opinions on Sanders were a lot lower than some of the outside takes. Only time will tell where Sanders ends up here in the 2025 NFL Draft, but I am sure he and the people around him expected this to be over already.

There could be a chance that he still has a legitimate shot to compete for a starting job, but I guess at this point, teams could view him now as drafting a backup quarterback. I can't think that the Sanders family is having a good time right now, but they did get to see Travis Hunter get taken with the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Where will Shedeur Sanders end up?