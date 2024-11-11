2025 NFL Draft: Updated top 5 NFL Draft order after Week 10
We are barely halfway through the 2024 NFL season and yet there are already a number of teams around the league making preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft. For a variety of fan bases, it's already like Bill Belichick used to say:
We're onto the 2025 NFL Draft...
After a packed weekend of action in Week 10 of the NFL season, which teams are in line to be picking in the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's have a look at the most updated order.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Week 10 of the 2024 season
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have got to be the saddest of sadsacks in the NFL right now. This is a team with one of the most highly paid quarterbacks in the entire league. They invested a lot in other players to properly surround Trevor Lawrence. They've had multiple years in a row (recently) with the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The Jags just simply feel like one of the most cursed teams in the NFL. I don't think they're going to get the #1 overall pick again next year, but Travis Hunter would look good in Duval.
2. New York Giants (2-8)
The New York Giants might need the #1 overall pick more than any other team on this list. Or at least as bad as just about any other team on this list. The Giants desperately need a quarterback, and getting their pick of the litter in 2025 would be huge. Daniel Jones is not him.
3. Tennessee Titans (2-7)
The Titans, like almost all of the teams on this list, probably need to make a major change at the quarterback position. General manager Ran Carthon built his roster this offseason like he had one, and he will continue to do so until he finds one. The Titans don't have the worst supporting cast in the world and a young QB might be able to thrive in this situation.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Cleveland Browns have a $230 million problem, and his name is Deshaun Watson. The crippling contract of Watson along with the loss of so much draft capital trading him away has the Browns down extremely bad. They were off (mercifully) in Week 10 but they'll be back in Week 11. Are they going to stay in this top-five discussion? It seems likely.
5. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)
The Las Vegas Raiders have the worst QB situation in the NFL right now. It's not particularly close. Like the Browns, the Raiders were off in Week 10, but they still managed to remain in the top five discussion for the 2025 NFL Draft.
We'll see where the Raiders land, but winning just 3 or 4 games seems quite likely for this team.