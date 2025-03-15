2025 NFL Free Agency: How does Dante Fowler Jr. fit with the Cowboys?

After a standout season with the Washington Commanders in which he was credited with 11 sacks, Dante Fowler Jr. has rejoined the Dallas Cowboys. According to Ian Rappoport, Fowler Jr. has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Cowboys. Fowler Jr. played two seasons with Dallas before his one-year stint in Washington.

The Dallas Cowboys hardly ever spend big in free agency. This deal with Fowler Jr. marks the Cowboys' most expensive free agency signing since Greg Hardy in 2015, based on average annual value.

After losing DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks via free agency, Dallas was in need of a replacement on the edge. In a new-look unit under Matt Eberflus, Dante Fowler Jr. could be another explosive pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.

As a former top-five draft pick, Dante Fowler Jr. hasn't exactly lived up to his pre-draft hype. In nine seasons, Fowler Jr. has played for five different teams and recorded a total of 67 sacks. He has hit the double-digit sack mark three times, including his 2024 season with Washington.

In his previous stint in Dallas, Dante Fowler Jr. was a competent pass rusher who failed to carve out any more than a rotational role. In 2023, his final season with the Cowboys, he played just 275 total snaps.

Unless the Dallas Cowboys select an edge rusher early in the 2025 NFL Draft, they will rely on Dante Fowler Jr. to play a key role.

How will Dante Fowler Jr. fit with the Cowboys defense?

After hiring Brian Schottenheimer to become their new head coach, the Dallas Cowboys signed former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator. Eberflus typically runs a classic 4-3 scheme, using high rates of zone coverage on the back end.

Eberflus is not known for his blitz packages. In 2023, Eberflus' last full season with Chicago, the Bears blitzed on just 29.6% of passing plays. That rate ranked 25th in the league.

Based on his skillset, Dante Fowler Jr. will likely be utilized as a rotational pass rusher in Dallas. Fowler Jr. has not shown the ability to consistently play the run at a high level throughout his career. His explosiveness and technical skill make him the ideal edge defender in clear pass situations.

In Matt Eberflus' defense, Fowler Jr. will be asked to rush the passer with little help from stunts and blitzes. Playing opposite Micah Parsons, Fowler Jr. should consistently be put in one-on-one situations with opposing offensive tackles. If he can keep up his production from 2024, the Dallas Cowboys could have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.