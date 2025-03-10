The NFL quarterback carousel is in full swing. While moves like Geno Smith's trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and Sam Darnold's signing with the Seattle Seahawks were grabbing the attention of the NFL media, the New York Jets found their new signal caller in Justin Fields.

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million, with $30 million in guaranteed money. Fields will reunite with his former Ohio State receiver, Garrett Wilson in New York.

Justin Fields to the New York Jets

Justin Fields has endured a rollercoaster of an NFL career thus far. After three frustrating seasons in Chicago, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick. Fields started six games for the Steelers in 2024 before being replaced by Russell Wilson.

In his limited action as a Steeler, Fields reminded the NFL of what made him a first-round selection back in 2021. Fields threw just one interception with Pittsburgh, with ten total touchdowns. In his six starts, Fields led the Steelers to four wins.

Unless the New York Jets select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Justin Fields will be the unquestioned starter this season. He'll work under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who followed Aaron Glenn over from Detroit.

How does Justin fields fit with the Jets offense?

While we have yet to see what Tanner Engstrand's offense will look like in New York, his background under Ben Johnson in Detroit provides some clues. The Lions have been known for creative play designs and aggressive decisions. If Engstrand carries those values into New York, Justin Fields should fit right in.

Justin Fields is a dangerous player for defensive coordinators to gameplan against, largely due to his dynamic running ability. In 2022, Fields rushed for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. Expect the Jets to take advantage of Fields' athleticism, using him as a runner on short-yardage looks.

During his limited time in Pittsburgh, Justin Fields was primarily asked to make quick reads on short passes. His average depth of target dropped to 7.8 yards, a full yard below any of his seasons in Chicago. In that system, Fields enjoyed career-highs in both completion percentage and passer rating.

Justin Fields is not expected to be an All-Pro level quarterback for the New York Jets. However, if he can show clear signs of improvement in 2025, he could become the next NFL quarterback to revive a sputtering career.