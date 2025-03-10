2025 NFL Free Agency: How does Milton Williams fit in with the Patriots?

The New England Patriots entered free agency with more cap space than any other team in the league. They've taken full advantage of their financial flexibility, aggressively adding pieces to their roster. The Patriots' most recent, and perhaps most notable signing, has been former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.

In a fairly shallow class of free agent defensive linemen, Milton Williams was the biggest name on the market. Multiple teams reportedly pursued Williams, but New England came out on top. Per Ian Rappoport, the New England Patriots signed Milton Williams to a four-year deal worth $26 million per year.

Milton Williams signs with the New England Patriots

After starting his career in relative obscurity, Milton Williams enjoyed a breakout year in 2024 with eight sacks and 39 quarterback hurries. Williams was a key contributor in Philadelphia's postseason run, producing two sacks in the Super Bowl.

After his impressive season, the league has been buzzing about where his next destination may be. On the first day of the tampering period, the Patriots put the buzz to rest. Milton Williams is now the third-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, behind just Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins.

How does Milton Williams fit with the Patriots defense?

In Philadelphia, Milton Williams excelled as a gap-shooting pass rusher who used his quickness and technical savvy to evade blockers. Of course, he had the luxury of playing next to a superstar like Jalen Carter. Carter often commanded double-teams, leaving Williams in advantageous situations.

Milton Williams doesn't get the benefit of playing beside bigger threats any longer. In New England, Williams will be the primary pass-rushing threat. Christian Barmore and Keion White are quality players, but Williams' new contract indicates that he will take on a primary role. Opposing offensive lines will key in on him, basing their protection plans around his alignment.

Williams will be asked to step into a more prominent role as a Patriot. If his performance in 2024 is any indication, he should be up to the task.