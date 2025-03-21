2025 NFL Free Agency: This running back is the perfect fit for the Raiders

Dead last. That's where the Las Vegas Raiders fell among NFL teams in rushing yards per game in 2024. It wasn't particularly close, either. Vegas averaged just 79.8 rushing yards per game. That's 12 less than the 31st-ranked Jets and over 100 less than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders have been relatively aggressive this offseason, with their headline move being a trade for quarterback Geno Smith. While the addition of Smith certainly raises the ceiling of this offense, the group will be severely limited without major changes to the running game.

Las Vegas signed Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. While Mostert is certainly a nice addition to the running back room, he doesn't solve the need. The Raiders should strongly consider signing J.K. Dobbins to be their starting running back for 2025.

J.K. Dobbins to the Las Vegas Raiders

The path through the NFL has not been an easy one for J.K. Dobbins. After being drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins has consistently struggled to stay on the field. In four seasons with the Ravens, he played in just 24 games. Devastating injuries to both his knee and Achilles made Dobbins a non-factor in 2021 and 2023.

Fortunately, Dobbins was able to revive his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. As a Charger, he rushed for 931 yards and nine tuchdowns, including a couple of electric performances early in the season. Most importantly, he avoided injuries for the majority of the season. Now, he has hit free agency again in hopes of a new home.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be the perfect landing spot for J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Their running back room is full of low-level contributors likely not fit to be a lead back in the NFL. Dobbins could step in and immediately command 15-20 carries per game. Behind a solid Raiders offensive line and under the coaching of Chip Kelly, Dobbins woud be set up to succeed in Vegas.

Should the Raiders target a running back in the NFL Draft?

Las Vegas has been a popular landing spot for running back Ashton Jeanty in recent mock drafts. Jeanty is an alluring prospect, but the Raiders have plenty of other positions to fill through the draft Geno Smith still needs another receiver to throw to, and the Raiders defense is full of holes.

Signing J.K. Dobbins would allow Vegas to use their draft capital to build out a complete roster that could be ready to compete in 2025.