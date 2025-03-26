

The NFL is making a clear statement regarding the value of veteran wide receivers. After the initial wave of free agency, talented pass catchers remain without contracts.



With former All-Pro options still on the market, why are receiver-needy teams hesitant to strike a deal? Has the value of veteran wide receivers dropped in recent years? Are NFL teams right to look elsewhere for receiving production?

Keenan Allen, other veteran receivers left without contracts

Early in the 2025 NFL free agency period, veteran wide receivers like Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp were hot commodities. These players were quickly signed to multi-year contracts and are expected to play major roles in their respective offenses. More recently, the Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a four-year deal worth $69 million.

However, talented veterans like Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Tyler Lockett remain free agents. While rumors of potential landing spots have swirled for each of these players, NFL teams seem to be hesitant to pull the trigger.

These receivers aren’t just recognizable names, either. Both Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper logged over 1,200 yards and 70 receptions in 2023. Sure, a dip in production is expected to hit at some point. But these players clearly still have something to contribute to NFL offenses.

The lack of pursuit of proven wide receivers sends a message about how the NFL values these players.

Why are NFL teams passing on receivers in free agency?

In short, NFL teams seem to believe that talented wide receivers are so readily available in the NFL Draft to justify spending money on the position in free agency. Even in a draft class with limited pass-catching depth, teams appear to be hesitant to sign proven veterans.

They would rather spend a third-round pick on the position than dish out $15 million to a player whose best years are behind him. It seems ridiculous that these stars are left without suitors, but are NFL teams justified in their strategies?

According to ESPN, at least 16 receivers have been selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in three of the last five seasons. Seven were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams are looking to the draft rather than free agency to fill out their receiving rooms.

However, many of these players fail to become key contributors at the professional level. The 33rd Team reported a hit rate of just 0.381 for first-round receivers, which was one of the lowest marks of any position group. Instead of spending draft capital on a player who is unlikely to succeed, NFL teams may be better off dipping into the abundant pool of veteran free-agent wide receivers.