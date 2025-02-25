2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

9. New Orleans Saints: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

How about this for a potential surprise pick? The New Orleans Saints need help on the defensive front, particularly off the edge. Jihaad Campbell has experience at both off-ball linebacker and off the edge, but his long-term NFL home might just be a full-time switch to the EDGE position. He will prove at the NFL Scouting Combine that he’s got the size and traits to do whatever a defensive coordinator wants, and Brandon Staley is a pass rush specialist.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Bears need help on the offensive line, but I think we can expect to see them pursue that help heavily in NFL free agency. Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit was so special thanks to his tremendous running game, and although Ashton Jeanty doesn’t have the same twitch as Jahmyr Gibbs, I think Johnson is going to want to attack that position.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The 49ers have an obvious need at the cornerback position and it seems like the NFL Draft community might be overthinking Will Johnson a little bit. We could see the 49ers make a massive jump on that side of the ball with Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator, but the secondary needs pieces.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

Zack Martin gave the Cowboys some much-needed heads up on his playing future to start the offseason, announcing his retirement. His career was cut short due to injury, but at least the Cowboys aren’t left wondering. As it stands, the Cowboys are in a rare position to be taking their third player named “Tyler” on the offensive line with a 1st-round pick yet again (Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton).