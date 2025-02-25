2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to do their best this offseason to keep the band together, but they have to deal with the depth at the EDGE position one way or another. Even if Trey Hendrickson comes back, Sam Hubbard is coming off of a major knee injury late in the season and Joseph Ossai is a free agent. After firing Lou Anarumo, expect them to use premium NFL Draft assets to upgrade the personnel on the defense as well.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Seahawks desperately need help on the offensive line and they’re in a decent position in this draft to potentially maximize value there. Kelvin Banks is a left tackle by trade but could kick inside at the next level and play next to Charles Cross. This would be a massive upgrade right away for Seattle’s offensive line, which did a horrendous job protecting Geno Smith this past season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

As much fun as it would be for the Bucs to add a receiver here, they have bigger fish to fry defensively. You cant back yourself into a corner in the NFL Draft but the Bucs have to get help off the edge and we know this because they literally called Shaq Barrett out of retirement this past season to get the help they needed. James Pearce Jr. is the best available in this scenario.

20. Denver Broncos: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The scouting report on Tetairoa McMillan reads awfully similar to that of Courtland Sutton for the Denver Broncos, but could they really pass on his talent at this juncture with Sutton slated for free agency in 2026? McMillan is a big-play threat and has a massive catch radius. Sean Payton loves bigger receivers and this would be a huge value pick for Denver.