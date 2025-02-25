2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

With multiple key players slated for free agency defensively, the Pittsburgh Steelers go after a guy who fits the mold of what they look for in terms of football IQ, instincts, and toughness. Jahdae Barron can play inside, outside, or whatever he’s asked to do and I think he’s exactly the type of player the Steelers covet.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

With rumors of the Chargers moving on from both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack this offseason, reinforcements are obviously going to be needed off the edge. Shemar Stewart feels like a big risk in the 1st round based on his lack of statistical production at Texas A&M, but his traits jump off the tape in a big way.

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Not that the defensive coordinator is exactly calling the shots, but Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was just hired last year away from Boston College, where he was the head coach. He will have more familiarity with pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku than anyone in this draft, and this might be the perfect landing spot for an edge rusher. Green Bay gets more firepower in the pass rush department.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

We could see a completely new QB-RB duo in Minnesota this year after Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones helped this team to a tremendous regular season record in 2024. The Vikings are going to have to make the tough decision regarding Darnold and JJ McCarthy, but regardless of the QB situation, they will need a full-time starter at RB. Omarion Hampton is getting some 1st-round hype recently and could be exactly the type of lead back the Vikings need.