2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

At some point in the 2025 offseason, I think we’ll see the Washington Commanders add veteran receiver Deebo Samuel (thanks to his connection with Commanders GM Adam Peters, a former 49ers executive) and then add another playmaker in the NFL Draft. Matthew Golden worked well out of the slot for the Texas Longhorns this past year and would give Jayden Daniels another reliable target to spread the ball to.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Buffalo Bills have seen their season end prematurely far too many times now, and they need to go out this offseason and really identify the players who will be major difference makers for them when it comes to January football. A playmaker on the defense like Nick Emmanwori who has ball skills, size, athletic traits, and a physical nature could be exactly what this team needs in tight games. His presence forces quick decisions out of QBs and he could be utilized in a similar way to guys like Derwin James or Kyle Hamilton.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Chiefs have a number of key free agents set to hit the market in a couple of weeks, but this team was just torched in the Super Bowl by a defensive line loaded with playmakers. Here, they take advantage of the fall of a very talented defensive line prospect who has the potential to go somewhere within the top 20 overall picks based on how the next couple of months go. The Chiefs would love to see a top-flight left tackle prospect fall here but upgrading the interior defensive line is never a bad investment.

32. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles): Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

If the Cleveland Browns are going to completely rebuild this offseason, then they are definitely going to need culture creators. The obvious way to start is to bring in a quarterback prospect like Cam Ward, who can help recreate the culture offensively. But then to bring in a clean prospect like Malaki Starks on defense could be another ideal type of move for the Browns. Starks could come in and replace the recently released Juan Thornhill in the Cleveland secondary.