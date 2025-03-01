2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Jaguars): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Here we have our second blockbuster trade of this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers making a big leap up the board with the Jaguars for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It cost the Steelers George Pickens to move up here, but getting the quarterback in place is the most crucial part of the offseason for Mike Tomlin and company.

Shedeur Sanders has the type of confidence you need at the quarterback position, and while he took too many sacks at Colorado, his football IQ and competitive nature will be desirable assets for any NFL team needing a QB.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

We have no idea at this point what the NFL really thinks of Jaxson Dart, but the hype surrounding him after the Senior Bowl has been impossible to ignore. The Las Vegas Raiders just missed out on Matthew Stafford. They missed on QBs last year. They got jumped for Shedeur Sanders in this scenario.

But sometimes, good things come to those who wait. There are some out there who believe Dart is this year’s version of Bo Nix, a QB who will go underrated through the pre-draft process but will have big fans in high places in NFL buildings.

7. New York Jets: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

When in doubt, go after a pass rusher. Nobody knows that better than new Jets general manager Darren Mougey, whose best teams with the Denver Broncos were built around Von Miller.

The presence and development of Will McDonald IV as well as what we just saw from the Eagles in the Super Bowl could prompt more teams to go after the top pass rushers in the class and the Jets, while they have a need for the quarterback position, opt to go defense in this scenario with three QBs off the board in the top six selections.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

There should be a plethora of options on the table here for the Carolina Panthers because they are one of the least talented rosters in the league defensively. Having so much talent available on the defensive front in this class should be a very welcomed sight for Panther GM Dan Morgan, who desperately needs another disruptor for his defensive front four.

That comes in the form of Mason Graham, who is typically long gone by this point in our mock draft projections.