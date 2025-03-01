2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New Orleans Saints could be set to move on from both Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill this offseason with new head coach Kellen Moore coming in. The true blue-chip talent types of prospects in this class are in short supply, but Tyler Warren might be one of them.

Warren has the ability to be a featured piece in Moore’s offense immediately with his ball skills and run-after-the-catch prowess.

10. Chicago Bears: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Since the Chicago Bears usually get strapped with whatever top offensive lineman is left on the board here (for good reason), we’ll go a different direction and explore another option. The Bears might have a more pressing need on the offensive line but they could look to address that in free agency.

Instead of going offensive line here, the Bears and GM Ryan Poles upgrade the defensive front with one of the most ridiculous athletes you’ll ever see off the edge in Shemar Stewart. He didn’t have sack production at Texas A&M, but he racked up pressures.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers are expecting veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams to be back for another season in 2025, but I don’t expect that to prevent them from considering offensive tackles. Still, the top-end talent at that position group might not be what they’re looking for here.

At least, not in comparison to Will Johnson, who is the best “pure” cornerback in the class outside of Travis Hunter. The secondary could look a lot different for returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I know a lot of Cowboys fans are sick of seeing this pick being made in mock drafts, but it just makes way too much sense not to happen. Especially with the way Saquon Barkley just ran through the entire NFL last year, you don’t think the Cowboys would jump at the chance to get an impact player like that in their offense?

Plus, most NFL Draft analysts have Jeanty as one of the few truly elite prospects in this class. Positional value as it relates to running back is not the same as it was five years ago.