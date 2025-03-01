2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

29. Arizona Cardinals (from Commanders): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Depending on who you ask, the Cardinals might be getting Harmon for a good value with the 16th overall pick. Jonathan Gannon needs to start loading up his defensive front in Arizona, especially after watching his old team – the Eagles – absolutely dominate in the Super Bowl with their front four.

Gannon previously benefitted from the luxury of waves of pass rushers and he needs that same luxury in Arizona if the Cardinals are going to actually compete in the NFC West going forward.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Buffalo Bills go after a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball who just jumped 43 inches in the vertical at the Combine. Emmanwori is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and one of the most athletic defensive players in this class.

Buffalo needs difference makers like this on their defense who can provide an edge when they get to the postseason. Emmanwori has the type of ability to be the next Kyle Hamilton or Derwin James type of chess piece defender.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

This would be the luckiest kind of situation for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Obviously, this is a team that is set up exceptionally well with their core pieces, but the one position they have been completely unable to lock down is the left tackle spot.

Even with some injury risk based on this past season, the value of Josh Simmons is too good to pass up here for the Chiefs. They might just find their long-term solution at left tackle, after all.

32. Baltimore Ravens (from Eagles): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Baltimore Ravens moved down in this mock draft projection, and they still managed to land an ultra-athletic EDGE player who could slide in and play significant snaps for them immediately.

Landon Jackson had a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 264 pounds. He’s exactly the type of big, long, athletic edge player the Ravens typically go after.