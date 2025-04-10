2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals really can't go wrong with many of the defensive prospects. They simply have to get better at all three phases within this unit, so they will start with some pass rushing help and take Mykel Williams from Georgia. Trey Hendrickson still does not have a long-term deal.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland is shockingly the pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the middle of the first round. They get Sam Darnold, their new QB, a new weapon, but they must address the offensive line.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Needing some help on the backend of the defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Malaki Starks in their quest to become a truly great team. They went 10-7 and won the NFC South in the 2024 NFL Season.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos take a missing piece of their offense in the first round of this mock draft and grab Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. Egbuka can truly do a little bit of everything and would be an instant contributor for the Broncos.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart ends up being the selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers here in Round 1. Dart might be able to sit behind Aaron Rodgers for a year if that's where Rodgers ends up signing.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon can help the Los Angeles Chargers get younger and more explosive on the defensive line, which is needed. LA did lose Poona Ford in free agency, so they'll take the defensive tackle from Oregon here at pick 22.

23. Green Bay Packers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Green Bay Packers need a couple of elite players to truly ascend to contender status. They hope that Jihaad Campbell can be just that, as they use their first-round pick on him in this mock.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Desperately needing secondary help, the Minnesota Vikings take Jahdae Barron from Texas and give Brian Flores a player who can line up all across the backend of the unit for years to come. This is a great pick for the defense.