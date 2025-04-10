2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

Round 2 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
34. New York Giants - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
38. New England Patriots - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
39. Chicago Bears - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
40. New York Giants (via NOR) - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
41. Chicago Bears - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
42. New York Jets - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
43. San Francisco 49ers - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
44. Dallas Cowboys - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
45. Indianapolis Colts - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
46. Atlanta Falcons - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
47. Arizona Cardinals - Tre Amos, CB, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona
50. Seattle Seahawks - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Seattle Seahawks - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
54. Green Bay Packers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
57. Carolina Panthers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
60. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
61. Washington Commanders - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
62. Buffalo Bills - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
63. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
The New York Jets take Jalen Milroe at pick 42 in this mock draft. Milroe could sit behind Justin Fields for a year in New York and perhaps takeover as the starter in the 2026 NFL Season. Fields is absolutely not a franchise QB, and the Jets have to bring in a rookie QB prospect.
The Denver Broncos are seen taking two Ohio State prospects in Rounds 1 and 2 in Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson, two slam-dunk prospects that totally remake this offense in a great way and give Bo Nix the proper weaponry to make a year two jump. Denver did a great job in the first two rounds.
The Philadelphia Eagles get a total steal at the bottom of the second round and take Jayden Higgins from Iowa State Let’s get into our Round 3 predictions now!