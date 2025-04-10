2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

Round 2 NFL Mock Draft Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

34. New York Giants - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

38. New England Patriots - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

39. Chicago Bears - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

40. New York Giants (via NOR) - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

41. Chicago Bears - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

42. New York Jets - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

43. San Francisco 49ers - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

44. Dallas Cowboys - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

45. Indianapolis Colts - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

46. Atlanta Falcons - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Arizona Cardinals - Tre Amos, CB, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

50. Seattle Seahawks - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Seattle Seahawks - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

54. Green Bay Packers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

57. Carolina Panthers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

61. Washington Commanders - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

62. Buffalo Bills - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

63. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The New York Jets take Jalen Milroe at pick 42 in this mock draft. Milroe could sit behind Justin Fields for a year in New York and perhaps takeover as the starter in the 2026 NFL Season. Fields is absolutely not a franchise QB, and the Jets have to bring in a rookie QB prospect.

The Denver Broncos are seen taking two Ohio State prospects in Rounds 1 and 2 in Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson, two slam-dunk prospects that totally remake this offense in a great way and give Bo Nix the proper weaponry to make a year two jump. Denver did a great job in the first two rounds.

The Philadelphia Eagles get a total steal at the bottom of the second round and take Jayden Higgins from Iowa State Let’s get into our Round 3 predictions now!