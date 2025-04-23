2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

An obvious pick for an obvious need, the Houston Texans grab Josh Simmons, the tackle from Ohio State who seems to be nearly recovered from his major knee injury. Houston has to field a competent offensive line in the 2025 NFL Season.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

A major move in the first round, the Los Angeles Rams lay the groundwork to eventually move on from Matthew Stafford, as they take Tyler Shough from Louisville with the 26th pick in this NFL mock draft. This is a bold move by Rams GM Les Snead.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Pairing up Nick Emmanwori with Kyle Hamilton would be flat-out unfair. Emmanwori is a freak-athlete and is a slam-dunk first-round pick. Baltimore again fell short in the postseason in 2024 and are looking to get over the hump in the 2025 NFL Season.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Losing Kevin Zeitler in free agency to the Tennessee Titans could prompt the Detroit Lions to grab the best guard prospect in the class and take Tyler Booker, a Day 1 starter along an already stacked Lions offensive line. This is a great pick for Lions GM Brad Holmes.

29. Washington Commanders - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Two-straight interior offensive line picks, the Washington Commanders grab a guard of their own and take Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. They did trade for Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, so the offensive line investment has been massive.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Nic Scourton is the pick for the Buffalo Bills with the 30th selection. Buffalo has really spilled a ton of resources into their defensive line this offseason.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka on the Kansas City Chiefs could be unfair for opposing defenses. This would be an outstanding scenario. Egbuka immediately becomes a 50-reception player within this offense and could hit the 1,000-yard mark in year one.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Philadelphia Eagles begin rebuilding their defensive line a bit and take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee at the bottom of the first round.