2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Cleveland Browns kick things off at the top of the second round and take Omarion Hampton. This actually feels quite low for Hampton, so I am sure the Browns are not complaining here.

34. Indianapolis Colts (via NYG) - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

With the Colts having traded down with the Giants, they get some of their Day 2 picks. Indy grabs an underrated tight end prospect and takes Mason Taylor from LSU. He is, you guessed it, the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor, so he's got NFL bloodlines.

35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Tennessee Titans bolster their QB room at pick one and grab Donovan Ezeiruaku at pick 35. The Titans may have turned their franchise around in a big way.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Secondary is definitely a need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They take Ole Miss CB Tre Amos at the top of the second round and have addressed the defensive side of the ball with their first two picks. They should be taking an offensive player soon, though.

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III is a great pick for the Las Vegas Raiders here at the top of the second round. Geno Smith can get the football to his playmakers, so he could become an instant contributor.

38. New England Patriots - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Will Campbell in the first and Kenneth Grant in the second proves that the New England Patriots want to get nastier and better in the trenches. This is a great idea.

39. Chicago Bears - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Another team that has made a huge investment into their DL this offseason, the Chicago Bears use their first second-round pick on Tyleik Williams. Chicago also overhauled their OL this offseason and are all of a sudden a team to look out for in 2025.

40. New Orleans Saints - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints get Kellen Moore and whoever is playing QB an elite weapon in TreVeyon Henderson, one of the most complete running backs in the entire draft class.