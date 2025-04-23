2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

41. Chicago Bears - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

With their other second-round pick, the Bears now turn to their secondary and take Maxwell Hairston, the CB from Kentucky.

42. New York Jets - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr at pick 42 is great value for the New York Jets. GM Darren Mougey has now taken Tyler Warren and Conerly with his first two picks, so this is a great start for the new regime.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Adding Shemar Stewart in the first round and Shavon Revel in the second round, the San Francisco 49ers are serious about getting their defense younger and more explosive for the long-term, as they have said goodbye to many former foundational player this past offseason.

44. Dallas Cowboys - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Someone who could actually hear his named called in Round 1, Donovan Jackson falls into the Dallas Cowboys laps at pick 44. You have to give the team credit for being able to pull this off.

45. Indianapolis Colts - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Quarterback! Jalen Milroe heads to the Indianapolis Colts with the 45th pick, and all of a sudden, the Colts have Milroe, Daniel Jones, and Anthony Richardson in their QB room.

46. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Again addressing the defensive side of the ball, the Atlanta Falcons grab Xavier Watts from Notre Dame. Offensively, this team is quite talented, so they do not have burning needs on that side of the ball.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Yet another player along the DL this offseason for the Arizona Cardinals - Landon Jackson is their second-round pick in our latest mock draft.

48. Miami Dolphins - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Miami Dolphins take an interesting route and add WR Tre Harris at pick 48. They have invested quite a bit into their offense thus far in this NFL mock draft.