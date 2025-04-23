2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

57. Carolina Panthers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Carolina Panthers keep stacking talent in this NFL mock draft and grab Aireontae Ersery with the 57th pick. I would not be shocked if this team exploded in 2025 and beyond, honestly.

58. Houston Texans - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Adding some much-needed help at WR, the Houston Texans take Jalen Royals from Utah State. Tank Dell is recovering from yet another major injury, and Stefon Diggs left the team in free agency.

59. Baltimore Ravens - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

Some interior offensive line help is on the way for the Baltimore Ravens, as they take Wyatt Milum from West Virginia. Nick Emmanwori and Milum are their first two picks in this mock draft, which is some great drafting (as usual) from this franchise.

60. Detroit Lions - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

More defensive help is on the way for the Detroit Lions. They take JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State to bolster their pass rush, which should see Aidan Hutchinson return into the mix in 2025.

61. Washington Commanders - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Washington Commanders take Darius Alexander at the bottom of the second round in our latest NFL mock draft. This team could truly win the NFC in the 2025 season.

62. Buffalo Bills - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

The Buffalo Bills have to address their secondary early in the 2025 NFL Draft. They do just that and take Darien Porter from Iowa State with the 62nd pick. Buffalo is definitely fielding the best roster in the AFC at this point.

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Losing Justin Reid in free agency hurts, but the Kansas City Chiefs replenish a bit with Andrew Mukuba from Texas at pick 63.

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

With the last pick in the second round, the Philadelphia Eagles grab Kyle Williams from Washington State. Williams seems to have been flying up NFL Draft boards in recent weeks.