2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 5 Predictions
139. Minnesota Vikings - Fadil Diggss, EDGE, Syracuse
140. Carolina Panthers - Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
141. Tennessee Titans - RJ Mickens, S, Clemson
142. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU
143. Las Vegas Raiders - RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
144. New England Patriots - Jaffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
145. New York Jets - Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
146. Carolina Panthers - Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana
147. San Francisco 49ers - JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
148. Chicago Bears - Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
149. Dallas Cowboys - Garrett Dellinger, OG, LSU
150. Miami Dolphins Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame
151. Indianapolis Colts - Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
152. Arizona Cardinals - Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati
153. Cincinnati Bengals - Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska
154. New York Giants - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State
155. Miami Dolphins - Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami (FL)
156. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jonah Monheim, OC, USC
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
158. Los Angeles Chargers - Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
159. Green Bay Packers - Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
160. San Francisco 49ers - Jaylin Jalen, WR, Virginia Tech
161. Philadelphia Eagles - Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU
162. New York Jets - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
163. Carolina Panthers - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
164. Philadelphia Eagles - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
165. Philadelphia Eagles - Jake Majors, OC, Texas
166. Houston Texans - Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
167. Tennessee Titans - Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
168. Philadelphia Eagles - Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa
169. Buffalo Bills - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
170. Buffalo Bills Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
171. Dallas Cowboys - Simeon Barrow, DT, Miami (FL)
172. Seattle Seahawks - Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
173. Buffalo Bills - Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
174. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
175. Seattle Seahawks - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
176. Baltimore Ravens - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
We saw three QBs get taken in the fifth round of this NFL mock draft. The Indianapolis Colts are seen grabbing Riley Leonard, who could already be the best QB on the Colts roster, as sad as that may sound. At pick 162, the New York Jets take Dillon Gabriel from Oregon. Gabriel is definitely undersized, but this could be a backup option for the team in the future.
And at pick 163, the very next selection, the Carolina Panthers take Kyle McCord from Syracuse.
Our latest mock draft finishes off with the Baltimore Ravens selecting Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a linebacker from Kentucky.
There you have it; our latest and longest NFL mock draft. Are you satisfied with the haul that your team got?