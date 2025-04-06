2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 5 Predictions

139. Minnesota Vikings - Fadil Diggss, EDGE, Syracuse

140. Carolina Panthers - Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

141. Tennessee Titans - RJ Mickens, S, Clemson

142. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

143. Las Vegas Raiders - RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

144. New England Patriots - Jaffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

145. New York Jets - Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

146. Carolina Panthers - Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana

147. San Francisco 49ers - JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

148. Chicago Bears - Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

149. Dallas Cowboys - Garrett Dellinger, OG, LSU

150. Miami Dolphins Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

151. Indianapolis Colts - Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

152. Arizona Cardinals - Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati

153. Cincinnati Bengals - Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

154. New York Giants - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

155. Miami Dolphins - Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami (FL)

156. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jonah Monheim, OC, USC

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

158. Los Angeles Chargers - Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

159. Green Bay Packers - Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

160. San Francisco 49ers - Jaylin Jalen, WR, Virginia Tech

161. Philadelphia Eagles - Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU

162. New York Jets - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

163. Carolina Panthers - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

164. Philadelphia Eagles - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

165. Philadelphia Eagles - Jake Majors, OC, Texas

166. Houston Texans - Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

167. Tennessee Titans - Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

168. Philadelphia Eagles - Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

169. Buffalo Bills - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

170. Buffalo Bills Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon

171. Dallas Cowboys - Simeon Barrow, DT, Miami (FL)

172. Seattle Seahawks - Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

173. Buffalo Bills - Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

174. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

175. Seattle Seahawks - Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

176. Baltimore Ravens - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky

We saw three QBs get taken in the fifth round of this NFL mock draft. The Indianapolis Colts are seen grabbing Riley Leonard, who could already be the best QB on the Colts roster, as sad as that may sound. At pick 162, the New York Jets take Dillon Gabriel from Oregon. Gabriel is definitely undersized, but this could be a backup option for the team in the future.

And at pick 163, the very next selection, the Carolina Panthers take Kyle McCord from Syracuse.

Our latest mock draft finishes off with the Baltimore Ravens selecting Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a linebacker from Kentucky.

There you have it; our latest and longest NFL mock draft. Are you satisfied with the haul that your team got?