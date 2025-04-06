2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is the best defensive tackle in a loaded class n the 2025 NFL Draft, so the Jacksonville Jaguars waste no time taking him with the fifth overall selection. The Jags went 9-8 in 2022 and 2023 but bottomed out big-time in 2024, leading to the firing of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke.

The team hired James Gladstone as their new GM and Liam Coen as their new head coach, so it is an insane youth movement right now, and that’s honestly a lot of the rage in the NFL. Teams desire to get younger at key spots on the coaching staff, for example. The Jags could benefit from a top CB here, but also need to beef up the trenches.

Former GM Trent Baalke did not leave the roster in total shambles, as there is decent talent here and there. Jacksonville makes a big selection in our latest mock draft and takes Mason Graham from Michigan.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

I know the popular pick here is to go with Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, but if you ask me, that is kind of irresponsible for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they could benefit from another starter on their offensive line. Pete Carroll is the team’s new head coach after not coaching at all in the 2024 NFL Season.

The Raiders also traded for Geno Smith, so they seem to be the Seahawks of the AFC, if you will. Well, with Smith, you get a QB with a higher floor but a lower ceiling. For the Raiders, that might be what they need at this point. They’ll build from the trenches in our latest mock draft and perhaps address the RB position later on.

In the loaded AFC, I am not sure Las Vegas is going to go anywhere in the 2025 NFL Season.