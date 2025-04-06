2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

11. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers are clearly embracing a bit of a new era heading into the 2025 NFL Season. Many of their former players who had huge roles with the team like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga are on new clubs.

San Francisco surely thinks they can win some games this year, but the roster isn’t all that good anymore, and they should do a mini-rebuild to get back to the postseason. They’ll use pick 11 in this mock draft on Tyler Warren, who is the best TE prospect in the class and is someone who can do a little bit of everything at the position.

He’d be a Day 1 contributor for the offense and would also give the team a bit of a runway to eventually move on from George Kittle, who is beginning to get up there in age. Will San Francisco miss the postseason for a second year in a row after making the Super Bowl back in 2023?

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Dallas Cowboys need another weapon on offense, and could take Ashton Jeanty at pick 12 if he were to fall that far. He doesn’t in this mock draft, so the team takes Tet McMillan. Dallas has been searching for a legitimate WR2 to pair with CeeDee Lamb for multiple years now. And it’s not that Lamb isn’t producing - he is - but this offense is very top-heavy and needs another weapon.

The RB position is also a huge one of need, but with how deep the RB class is here in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dallas could capitalize on taking a top WR in McMillan and surely find a starting-caliber RB in the later rounds. Being that the WR class isn’t nearly as deep as RB, it makes sense to prioritize wide receiver in the first round.

I guess if all goes well and Dak Prescott returns to his old self, Dallas could scrape together nine wins and compete for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.