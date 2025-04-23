2025 NFL Mock Draft: 7-round mock has quarterbacks falling, surprise in Top 10

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Cleveland hired Milroe's college offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, to run Kevin Stefanski's unit in 2025. Milroe could get every Browns coach either extended or fired, but it's not a bad idea for Andrew Berry to bet on his mouthwatering physical traits and let the chips fall where they may. Milroe would be an elite athlete on Day 1.

34. New York Giants: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel could be the missing the piece that completes the Giants' secondary transformation. Revel missed time due to injuries, but a healthy Revel can use his 6-3 frame and quality long speed to lock down even the more explosive separators at te line of scrimmage. He also guards against another Deonte banks regression.

35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Tennessee may need to wait until later to get Ward some weapons, as their pass rush mught be the worst in the league at time of writing. Even with clear limitations when defending the run, Ezeiruaku is an absolute tornado when rushing the passer who should use his great speed and bend to pile up the pressures in the pros.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Porter is a converted wide receiver who will turn 24 in his rookie season, but he is every bit of 6-3 and has shown off a splendid 4.30 40-yard dash. The combination of speed and surprising technical development could help the Jaguars lock down another cornerback spot alongside Tyson Campbell and kick this defense into high gear.

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Much of Burden's production in his final college season came from screens and drag routes, which leades many to question his overall route-running variety. Even if the Raiders have those concerns as well, adding a clear Top-25 talent with great speed and elusiveness in the second round is too enticing to pass up for Chip Kelly.

38. New England Patriots: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

As bad as New England's offense is right now, a defensive coach like Mike Vrabel is likely not going to neglect his front seven. After signing Milton Williams and Harold Landry in free agency, adding a great run-defending edge who can use his tremendous power to pressure the quarterback as reasily as Scourton does could be the nitro boost this unit needs.

39. Chicago Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Chicago is married to running back D'Andre Swift, who Ben Johnson phased out of the lineup in Detroit. What makes Henderson a great complement to Caleb Williams and the passing game is his smooth style of play, which makes him a perfect big-play back who could take over Swift's starting spot by the end of the year.

40. New Orleans Saints: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

New Orleans' defense has lost many of their big names in free agency, which means that adding secondary talent is just as important as getting Sanders some more players to target. Hairston has been rising up draft boards due to his blazing speed and stickiness in man coverage, both of which will appeal to New Orleans.

41. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Jackson may not be the type of player who is going to pile up the sacks early in his career, but the 6-7 edge rusher with a boundless wingspan is one of the more reliable edge rushers in this class at defending the run. Jackson makes like tough on quarterbacks due to how he impacts the pocket, and the Bears could use someone like him in their starting lineup.

42. New York Jets: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

While the Jets would need to flip Conerly to right tackle to keep Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Conerly falling to this pick is so enticing that the Jets would be sprinting to the podium to make this selection. A smooth pass protector with amazing technical refinement and improving run blocking results, Conerly and Fashanu could lock down both tackle spots for a half-decade.

43. San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Trent Williams is still one of the best in the game at his job, but he is getting a bit long in the tooth and will need an eventual succession plan. Ersery is a gargantuan tackle with some quality reps against Abdul Carter and other 2025 draftees. The Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year could be all San Francisco wants in a new left tackle.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Henderson might be off the board, but Judkins runs like a bowling ball of knives who can grind out the tough yards needed between the tackles. Dallas could lean on Judkins as a lead back, as Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders don't seem like starters in what should be a run-heavy Brian Schottenheimer offense.

45. Indianapolis Colts: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Zaire Franklin is a very good linebacker, but he can't do everything on his own. Schwesinger may only have one year as an established starter, but his premium athletic ability and vice-grip tackling in the open field should help make him an instant starter in Lou Anarumo's new scheme and help give Indianapolis when it comes to dealing with Franklin.

46. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Atlanta's cornerback room is currently being held together by string and duct tape outside of AJ Terrell, which should be a massive hint for Terry Fontenot with regards to where his priorities should lie. Amos will beat up receivers at the line and has shown great ball-tracking skills in his college career, which should make him a quality starter by Year 2.

47. Arizona Cardinals: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Jackson played some tackle to end his college career, but his best role in the pros might be a road-grading guard who can use his heavy hands and aggressive mindset to create huge holes for both Kyler Murray and James Conner. With Jackson next to Paris Johnson Jr. in Arizona, Ohio State may help build the entire left side of the Cardinals' offensive line.

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame

Even before the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors, the loss of Jevon Holland in free agency has made safety one of the team's more noteworthy needs. Watts, a converted wide receiver who picked off 13 passes in his final two collegiate seasons, should be the turnover-creator Miami needs to quickly replace Holland and prevent a defensive collapse.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Umanmielen is not going to defend the run like the recently retired Sam Hubbard will, but he will be able to twist his way into the backfield and instantly start getting sacks at the NFL level. Umanmielen should be able to instantly jump over Myles Murphy on the Cincinnati depth chart due to his spectacular speed off the snap.

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Replacing DK Metcalf in Seattle is by no means a very easy task, but Higgins might be able to provide a solid facsimile. With great speed in the open field and the route-running of a player that is much smaller and lighter, Higgins would start the year as the WR3 and immediately challenge Cooper Kupp for targets.

51. Denver Broncos: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Harris may not be the terrific underneath separator Sean Payton has often leaned on in his career, but he does have real deep threat potential thanks to his great high-pointing ability and speed on the boundary. Bo Nix needs to be a bit more vertical next season, and Harris will help him achieve that goal.

52. Seattle Seahawks: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona

Savaiinaea may have played tackle in college, but he is better suited to playing the role of road-grading guard in the NFL. The Seahawks could lock down both guard spots for the foreseeable future in this draft by leaning on their extra Top-60 picks to land a pair of high-end run blockers.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Tampa Bay loves versatile pass rushers who can line up at multiple spots, and Tuimoloau can do that thanks to his bulk and speed combination. Tuimoloau's 12.5 sacks show that he has a much higher ceiling as a pass rusher than most tweener edge prospects fighting for a role in the pros.

54. Green Bay Packers: Tyliek Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams could go at the end of the first round if teams believe that he can eventually become a pass rusher worth a damn. If not, a team like the Packers could be well within their rights to select him and lean on his expert-level run defense for a unit that is in need of a star role player after losing TJ Slaton.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Arroyo has just one year of production and some concerns about his blocking, but his receiving skill is so excellent that the need for extra pass catchers for Justin Herbert could overrule those concerns. Arroyo should have no trouble unseating the current starter and becoming Herbert's most reliable target over the middle.

56. Buffalo Bills: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison could slide a bit due to concerns about his overall durability, which could make him one of the steals of the draft for a contender like Buffalo. Morrison is a terrific athlete for a scheme like that of McDermott, which asks a lot of his cornerbacks. His high football IQ might set him apart from others in this class.

57. Carolina Panthers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor has some drop issues that need to be ironed out, but there aren't many wideouts in this class who can boast his combination of size, speed, and playmaking as a runner. Carolina needs to keep adding players around Bryce Young, and Ayomanor could push Xavier Legette for snaps.

58. Houston Texans: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Trapilo might be the best of the pure right tackles among all of the Day 2 lineman out there, which could be a welcome sight for a Texans team that moved Tytus Howard around the starting lineup last season. Trapilo is a 6-8 player with a lean frame and the athleticism needed to handle the bend professional pass rushers will show off.

59. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DT, Oregon

Burch is a weird player, as he is listed as a nearly 300-pound defensive end who plays like someone 40 pounds lighter. He might not fit everyone's scheme, but Baltimore has typically had success taking players with skill sets like his and turning them into players who can help in their team's playoff push.

60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

Detroit's elite offensive line took a bit of a downgrade last season when Kevin Zeitler left in free agency. Ratledge was a dominant right guard at Georgia who blew many of the athletic testing requirements teams wanted to see from him out of the water. Even as a second-rounder, Ratledge should start right away.

61. Washington Commanders: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Williams is a 6-5 receiver who played wildcat quarterback in college and has drop issues. A special offensive system is needed to get the most out of an utterly unique A+ athlete at the wide receiver position, and Kliff Klingsbury could be the man for the job if Washington pairs him with Jayden Daniels.

62. Buffalo Bills: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Noel is such a lightning-quick underneath target that he should have no trouble when it comes to separating against NFL man coverage. With Keon Coleman developing and Khalil Shakir recently extended, the Bills can give Josh Allen even more reliable targets after an offseason of turnover.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Alexander is an older MAC prospect without a ton of sacks, but he has the pressure numbers and quality upper body strength that could help him thrive in the pros. Kansas City lost Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi in free agency, which could give Alexander a fairly easy path to some playing time early in the 2025 season.

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Fannin's college coach, Scot Loeffler, is now the Eagles' quarterbacks coach. After setting a record with 1,555 receiving yards as a tight end last season, Fannin showed the excellent receiving skill needed for the Eagles to add another pass-catcher to Hurts' collection and part ways with the aging Dallas Goedert.