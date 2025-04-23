2025 NFL Mock Draft: 7-round mock has quarterbacks falling, surprise in Top 10

Round 3

65. New York Giants: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Shough is going to be 26 years old in his rookie season, but the Giants might be the team that takes the plunge on the experienced quarterback due to his live arm and propensity to fit the ball into tight windows.

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson has a much higher ceiling than both Isiah Pacheco and whatever is left of Kareem Hunt. Johnson will make his money as a power back, but he has enough speed to make him a threat as soon as he steps on a pro field.

67. Cleveland Browns: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Sawyer is never going to be a high-end speed rusher in the pros, but his run defense and immense power make him a perfect defensive end in a scheme that asks him to put his hand in the dirt. Myles Garrett will love him.

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Thomas could slide due to his poor long speed, but he likely won't make it out of the Top 75 picks. Thomas' large frame and ability to contest quick throws will be music to a thin Raiders secondary's ears.

69. New England Patriots: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

The David Andrews era is over, but New England can still get elite center play out of Wilson if they pick him here. Wilson has one year as a starter, but his freakish athleticism could make the idea of him making it out of the second round a coin flip.

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Williams is a skinnier player who may be limited to the slot, but his dynamic route-running and intermediate playmaking make him a stylistic contrast to Brian Thomas Jr. that Liam Coen and Jacksonville will lean on early and often.

71. New Orleans Saints: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor might slide due to concerns about his blocking and scheme versatility, but staying local in New Orleans could be the best move for him once Kellen Moore starts taking advantage of his receiving gifts.

72. Chicago Bears: Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State

Winston would have likely been a Top 50 pick had he not gotten hurt this past season. The Bears' secondary could go from good to great if Winston replicates his sparkling, hard-hitting 2023 season.

73. New York Jets: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Royals will give a Jets offense that lacks wide receiver juice outside of Garrett Wilson the deep threat it so badly needs. A creative offensive mind could have a field day getting someone with his gifts open downfield.

74. Carolina Panthers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

Swinson might be a bit too situational of a pass rusher due to his light frame, but Carolina needs sacks in the worst way. When he can pin his ears back, Swinson can fly to the quarterback and deliver a crushing hit when he gets there.

75. San Francisco 49ers: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Oladejo's final year at UCLA suggests he could be the athletic hybrid pass rusher teams like San Francisco are coveting nowadays. The biggest reason he may end up sliding is the fact he only has one season as a pure defensive end.

76. Dallas Cowboys: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Dallas will need to leave the Top 100 picks with a cornerback, and Parrish's ability to lock down in man coverage and play in multiple different spots in the secondary will help him stand out in an a admittedly weak class of Day 2 cornerbacks.

77. New England Patriots: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech isn't the most fleet of foot wide receiver out there, but he can catch anything thrown near him and should be a reliable target on third down. His route-running is quite sharp for a bigger target.

78. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Sanders isn't the most physically imposing player in the world, but he can punch above his weight class in the same way a cruiserweight can scrap with heavyweights, His run defensive skills are so terrific that Arizona would be make a no-brainer value selecrion here.

79. Houston Texans: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Even if the former 5-star recruit never gets the pass rush boost many expect him to eventually stumble upon, his is a great space-eater and block-shedder who could reinforce a weak Texans interior defensive line

80. Indianapolis Colts: Marcus Mbow, IOL, Purdue

Once Mbow kicks inside full-time, the local product can use his natural athletic gifts to great effect as a pass protector. The Colts could help replace both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries with Mbow.

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Cincinnati's linebacker room, like most of their defense, could do with one more playmaker. Knight's stock has soared lately, as his solid speed times proves he isn't just a two-down thumper in the pros.

82. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Kennard won't blow anyone away athletically, but the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year has a brilliant plan of attack as a pass rusher that should lead to him piling up the sacks in the pros.

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Sampson's game is all about speed and hitting home runs, which could be a welcome addition to a Steelers team that sat through years of dealing with Najee Harris' more plodding running style.

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Strong would be a Top-60 lock if he didn't have concerns about his frame. A smaller corner, Strong's aggression and skill at deflecting passes might be all Tampa Bay needs to see out of him.

85. Denver Broncos: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Undersized and rarely playing a ton of snaps, Norman-Lott might evolve into a high-end starter if Vance Joseph can work his developmental magic on someone with some encouraging pass rush reps.

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

A mammoth tackle at 6-7 and over 350 pounds, Walker is the type of space-eater in the middle that Jim Harbaugh has typically held in very high regard both at the collegiate and professional level.

87. Green Bay Packers: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Williams is a very raw tackle who might not be ready to start during his first season, but it's easy to see how he could become a right tackle of the future for Green Bay due to his physical talent.

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Milum, OT/IOL, West Virginia

Milum cam play both inside and outside, which could help establish him as quality depth in his first season before moving into a role as one of Lawrence's more trusted protectors in his second season.

89. Houston Texans: Charles Grant, IOL, William and Mary

The jump from the Tribe to the Texans might be difficult at first, but Grant's movement skills and dominance against FCS competition could put him on a path to a starting role in Houston should one of their veteran starters falter.

90. Los Angeles Rams: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Burke's tape was all over the place (look no further than the Oregon game) in Columbus, but the Rams need secondary help, and his highs suggest that he has starter potential. In the 90s, that upside is worth a pick.

91. Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Turner has been overshadowed by his fellow Aggie linemen in this draft, but the Ravens might be willing to snatch up the interior gap-plugger after the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce.

92. Seattle Seahawks: Lathan Ransom, SAF, Ohio State

Ransom is not going to be a perfect center fielder at the safety position, but Seattle will be drawn to him due to his splendid ability to tackle in the open field and line up in multiple spots on defense.

93. New Orleans Saints: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Restrepo's tape is that of a second-round pick, which could help New Orleans steal a contributor this late after some nasty testing times at his Pro Day managed to take a bite out of his stock.

94. Cleveland Browns: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

The need to replace Nick Chubb in an offense that wants to run the ball as much as possible can't be ignored. Neal's shiftiness, speed, and tackle-breaking skills should help him win the RB2 role early on.

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

Mukuba is a smaller safety who might not be the type of player every defensive scheme will be very excited about, but the Chiefs might try to replace Justin Reid by leaning on Mukuba's turnover creation skills.

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Mekhi Becton left in free agency to join the Chargers. While Tyler Steen is expected to fill that starting role, drafting Fairchild could provide quality depth and some serious competition should Steen falter.

97. Minnesota Vikings: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal

Williams patrols the secondary like a shark, and it has led to him emerging as one of the better corners in this draft when it comes to piling up interceptions. After testing well, the Vikings should have no qualms about picking him here.

98. Miami Dolphins: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Even if Farmer doesn't add weight and defend the run at a high-end level, replacing Calais Campbell with a top-shelf athlete that has Pro Bowl potential at this point in the draft is a worthy risk for Miami to take.

99. New York Giants: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo's lack of great speed is a serious warning that will scare teams away, but the breakout Sun Devils star has shown to be so excellent as a sledgehammer in between the tackles with more receiving upside than most big backs his size.

100. San Francisco 49ers: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Kyle Shanahan has typically made a habit of picking a running back in the late stages of Day 2, and Harvey could be his muse this year. He's smaller, but he runs like he was shot out of a cannon.

101. Los Angeles Rams: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

An already thin Rams linebacker room lost more players in free agency, which could lead to them leaning on Carter becoming a productive coverage player in the middle during his rookie season.

102. Detroit Lions: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Even if Stewart flatlines as a run defender, the pass rush upside at this point in the sraft is so exceptional that Detroit would be an absolute fool to let him slide to Day 3.