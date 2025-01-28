2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The best player left on the board is Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, and the Jaguars would probably happily take him here. This was one of the worst teams in the NFL this past season when it came to pass rush win rate, and Graham would help them from the inside out. They could also look at Georgia’s Mykel Williams here, but Graham has a higher floor as a prospect coming out.

6. New England Patriots (from Raiders): Will Campbell, OL, LSU

I don’t know who will end up being the consensus top offensive line prospect in this class, but you’d better believe the Patriots will have significant interest in that position group. The Pats need to better surround Drake Maye this coming season, and they could look to do it with this selection either at the offensive tackle or wide receiver position. With Mike Vrabel coming in as the Patriots’ new head coach, it’s all but a guarantee that the trenches will be the emphasis.

7. New York Jets: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I think you could go back-and-forth here for a good while when it comes to which offensive player would be better for the Jets in this instance: Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan or Penn State’s Tyler Warren. Because McMillan has the more outstanding traits and plays a more premium position, he gets the nod. It feels likely the Jets will lose Davante Adams this offseason, and new GM Darren Mougey will need to make sure whoever his quarterback is will have ample weapons in the passing game.

8. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With Tommy Tremble set to hit free agency, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to reset a little bit at the tight end position. Getting someone who can be an “easy” button for Bryce Young at that spot would be massive, and Warren is exactly that. His value is going to get inflated because of Brock Bowers, which isn’t exactly a fair expectation, but Warren is going to come in and be a highly effective every-down player even if he doesn’t set the rookie record among TEs in receptions.