2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Saints are now the lone NFL team without a head coach (at the time of this post being written). When you look at this roster, you can’t help but feel like they’re not far off in the NFC South if they could just stay healthy. The Saints have to get out of salary cap purgatory which means they’re going to need to start drafting guys in the early rounds at premium positions and hoping they can stick around. Williams has gotten some #1 pick hype this year but dealt with injuries, lowering his stock.

10. Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Chicago Bears have Ben Johnson in place as their new head coach and a former offensive lineman in Ryan Poles as the general manager. Those two guys know the value of a strong offensive line considering the Lions have had arguably the best offensive line in the NFL over the last handful of years. The Bears might have their bookend tackles, but the interior needs a complete overhaul. One of the hottest names in the NFL Draft sphere right now is Missouri’s Armand Membou, who should dazzle in the offseason circuit with his athleticism and length.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The injury to Trent Williams was devastating for the San Francisco 49ers this past season, and it’s probably time for GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to find a long-term solution there if Williams isn’t around much longer. There is no doubt that Kelvin Banks is talented enough to take over that spot, and if Williams ends up playing a few more years, Banks could slot in for the Niners as a guard as well.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I know this is a tiresome NFL Mock Draft selection but it does make a ton of sense from Dallas’s perspective. Their running back group has been gutted over the last two or three years, and seeing the impact some backs had on other teams this past year (Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry), the Cowboys are going to feel like Jeanty can be a game-changer with a healthy Dak Prescott back in the fold in 2025.