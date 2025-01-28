2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins need to fortify the protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The offensive line has been susceptible in recent years and they are likely going to fly off the board in this draft class, which isn’t exactly deep at the quarterback or top-heavy at the offensive skill positions. Miami is in a window of opportunity right now and they need to do whatever it takes to make sure their most valuable asset is upright.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

There has been some growing buzz for South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori as of late. Thanks to his playmaking ability and aggressiveness, he could be an ideal first-round target for the Colts, who might lose starting safety Julian Blackmon in free agency. Colts GM Chris Ballard loves big, athletic players and Emmanwori definitely fits the bill at 6-foot-3.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons had one of the worst pass rushes in the entire NFL this past season, and when you look at the lack of investment in that area of the team in recent years, you can see why. The Falcons tried to throw some “Flex Seal” on the EDGE by trading for Matthew Judon last year, but that didn’t work well for them at all. Getting a local product like Jalon Walker who can play all over the defense and cause havoc would be huge.

16. Buffalo Bills (from Cardinals): Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Enough is enough for the Buffalo Bills. There are a handful of teams that could end up taking Burden off the board in the next handful of picks, but Buffalo needs to do whatever it takes to make their way past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Getting a playmaker like Burden, who has been compared to the likes of Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs, could be exactly what this team needs to get over the playoff hump. You know, short of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid just retiring.