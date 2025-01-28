2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

It’s going to be a fascinating offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. A lot of fans are fed up with Mike Tomlin, saying his ridiculous streak of non-losing seasons is not good enough when you consider how this team falls flat in the playoffs. The Steelers need a solution at quarterback, and it’s not likely to be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But they also might need a solution or two at receiver if they decide to move on from the enigmatic George Pickens this offseason.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This is a later, rinse, and repeat kind of mock draft selection. The Los Angeles Chargers have a need at the tight end position and Colston Loveland has experience playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Is there a more ideal first-round scenario? This mock draft pick is going to get just about as annoying as Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys, but it makes way too much sense. Maybe we’ll throw some more ideas in for variance as the offseason rolls along.

23. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

There are a few things Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst loves more than most. For one thing, he loves versatile players on his roster. For another, he loves highly athletic prospects from SEC schools early on in the draft. Well, Texas now qualifies for the latter, and Jahdae Barron is an expert in the former. The versatile defensive back would be joining a unit that could be getting totally redone at corner in the 2025 offseason.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

I still love this pick for the Vikings and I keep telling myself that I need to find another slot for Nolen in the 1st round of a mock draft coming up. I do think he’s going to go earlier than this, but the NFL Draft is always unpredictable. Nolen is a playmaker on the interior defensive line who would add to a dangerous defensive front for the Vikings that can send pass rush in waves from the inside out.