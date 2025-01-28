2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

25. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I don’t think you can really go wrong in this draft class if you’re a team looking for help on the defensive line. This is a loaded class up front defensively and that’s where many of these playoff teams could end up finding the best overall value. The Houston Texans have so many weapons in the secondary that they need to make sure they are creating long down-and-distance situations. That’s where the big, athletic, interior presence like Kenneth Grant comes into play.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Los Angeles Rams have abandoned the “F*** Them Picks” mantra and instead adopted the “Let’s Hit Home Runs With Every Pick” mantra, apparently. Les Snead is a great GM, Sean McVay is a great coach, and the Rams know how to identify talent both on the pro scouting side and the college scouting side. Jihaad Campbell would be such a tremendous fit behind some of the studs they’ve found on the defensive front in the last handful of years.

27. Baltimore Ravens: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to the NFL Draft “steal”. It’s one of our favorite traditions every year to talk about the incredible value being found by GM Eric DeCosta in the NFL Draft, and this would be no different. James Pearce is a stud off the edge and is maybe just getting lost in the shuffle a bit here with so many players on the interior defensive line expected to come off the board early in this class. I think he’d be a great fit off the edge for the Ravens.

28. Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The injury to Aidan Hutchinson this past year really highlighted the need for the Detroit Lions to add talent and depth off the edge. There was arguably nobody better at rushing the passer in college football this past year than Marshall’s Mike Green, who is going to be very much under the microscope during the evaluation process. If his workout numbers match the production we saw at Marshall, he could fly up the board in the next 2-3 months.