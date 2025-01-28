2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

29. Washington Commanders: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Washington Commanders had an absolutely awesome year in 2024 and it’ll be exciting to see how GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn build upon that for 2025. Although there are a lot of different directions they could go in this instance, getting a super-athletic defensive lineman who can play all over the front is never going to be frowned upon. Dan Quinn has a lot of his guys on that defensive front right now and it’s time for them to keep on building that group. Shemar Stewart has some similar traits to Chris Jones when he was coming out once upon a time.

30. Arizona Cardinals (from Bills): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

You could argue that this would be almost the ideal scenario for the Arizona Cardinals. I think you could justify picking Shavon Revel Jr. all the way back at #16 overall because of what we’ve seen from him when healthy. To get him all the way down here at #30 overall is highway robbery. Obviously, making a blockbuster deal with the Bills, you expect the Cardinals to load up on assets in other rounds and in future years where they can attack needs like EDGE, DL, and offensive line.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons might be the best offensive tackle in this draft class when healthy. If the Eagles have a chance to snag a guy 15-20 picks later than when he would have otherwise gone, you know GM Howie Roseman is going to take advantage. This Eagles team is so good year over year because of the work Roseman puts in to build in the trenches. After nailing the Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean picks last year, he goes back to his roots here and sets up the future on the offensive line.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Kansas City Chiefs have a stud off the edge from Purdue in George Karlaftis. Can I interest you in another former Boilermaker in Nic Scourton, who continued his dominance off the edge as a member of Texas A&M this past season? The Chiefs undoubtedly need to consider the left tackle position here again, but Scourton might be too good of a value to pass on, even though they recently used a 1st-round pick on Felix Anudike-Uzomah.