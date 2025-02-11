2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

29. Cleveland Browns (from Commanders): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

In a blockbuster (mock) trade, the Washington Commanders acquire defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for this pick (30th overall) as well as other picks (not relevant for this 2025 NFL Mock Draft).

The Commanders desperately need help off the edge, and they’re a team that is uniquely positioned to pay up for Myles Garrett both in terms of the trade compensation as well as giving him an extension.

The Browns need building blocks and they come away from this first round with new cornerstone pieces in Abdul Carter as well as Josh Simmons, plus whatever valuable picks they would get in the mock trades with the Jets and Commanders.

30. Buffalo Bills (13-4): Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills, like everyone else, just witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely manhandling the Kansas City Chiefs on the NFL’s biggest stage. As cathartic as it probably was for Bills fans to watch the Chiefs lose in that way, they’ve got to be sick feeling like they could have done much better.

So in order for the Bills to get past the Chiefs, maybe they take a page out of the Eagles’ playbook and just absolutely load up on talent for that defensive front. Derrick Harmon could be a stud pickup for them.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Just like we witnessed when the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a destructive defensive line against Kansas City’s offensive line is a recipe for disaster. The Chiefs are set to lose Trey Smith in free agency this offseason (potentially) and next year’s starting left tackle might not be on the roster right now.

The Chiefs need to take whoever ends up being the top offensive tackle on their board here and Josh Conerly Jr. is as likely as anyone. He could potentially be a Day 1 starter and one of the most important picks of Brett Veach’s tenure.

32. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see the Eagles go after an offensive or defensive lineman with this pick given the fact that those units are the reasons this team won the Super Bowl. At least largely the reasons.

Taking a receiver here would feel like a luxury for Philly but it might soon become a necessity depending on what the future holds for someone like AJ Brown.

The Eagles get a big-time third option and a receiver who is not afraid of doing the dirty work of blocking in the run game as well.