2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have some major change on the horizon. Most notably, wide receiver Chris Godwin is a free agent this offseason. He would be coming off of a dislocated ankle, but before that injury, he was on pace to have an insanely productive year. I am sure Tampa would like to get Godwin back, but you have to turn the page at some point.

At pick 19, they take WR Matthew Golden from Texas. Golden can do a little bit of everything at the position. Furthermore, Mike Evans is getting old, so the Evans/Godwin duo we have seen dominate for so long could be coming to an end.

The Bucs do need to get some young, cheap talent on offense to prepare for the future. They did also lose Liam Coen this offseason. He was their offensive coordinator in 2024. Tampa did win the NFC South in 2024 but could be at risk of regressing in the 2025 NFL Season.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Denver Broncos taking Colston Loveland at pick 20 is not surprising and could be where they go in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts across the NFL landscape do have the Broncos taking Loveland. Some may think that it’s getting a bit too boring always seeing Loveland mocked to the Broncos, but there is a reason for that, folks.

Denver had some of the worst tight end production in the NFL in 2024. It’s their most urgent offensive need, and Loveland does play like a bigger wideout, which is something Sean Payton covets strongly in his offenses.

Bo Nix gets an immediate, high-volume weapon in Loveland for the long-term. He is not the prospect that Tyler Warren is, but the Michigan TE is a day one contributor and could end his rookie season as the team’s best playmaker.