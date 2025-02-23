2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

23. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

It is very likely that long-time Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander does not return to the team in the 2025 NFL Season. He has battled injuries for multiple years now, and it seems like GB has had enough. This would give them a notable need in the secondary, so at pick 23, they land Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.

The Packers are an interesting team - they are the most ‘good’ team in the NFL if that makes sense. They truly aren’t yet elite and are missing a few elite pieces to get to the next level. However, with the Detroit Lions having lost both of their coordinators this offseason, and the Minnesota Vikings likely pivoting to JJ McCarthy, the Packers could sneak away with the NFC North title in 2025.

The Chicago Bears aren’t there yet as we know. Green Bay’s front office has to have a strong offseason and have to bring in the right players to get this team over the hump. They went 11-6 in 2024 and have won 20 total regular season games since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Pick 24 of this NFL Mock Draft sees the Minnesota Vikings taking Derrick Harmon from Oregon. The Vikings, as we know, have a massive decision to make in 2025 - do they keep Sam Darnold around for another season or let him test free agency?

I am not sure the Vikes are prepared to bid on Darnold’s services, and I doubt they try anything fancy. The team did use their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on JJ McCarthy from Michigan. So while Sam Darnold did help the team win 14 games in 2024, McCarthy is waiting in the wings, and the longer the team waits on him, the shorter time they have with him on his rookie deal.

Minnesota will beef up their defensive line in the first round and will probably also address their secondary and iOL in free agency as well.