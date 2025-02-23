2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

27. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

It’s becoming slightly ridiculous that the Baltimore Ravens continually fail in the postseason. This team has not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012 when they won the Super Bowl. Joe Flacco was still the QB back then, and Jim Harbaugh was in the middle of coaching the San Francisco 49ers.

If you ask me, the Ravens may have a coaching issue - John Harbaugh is a very good head coach, but has he hit his ceiling in the NFL? The last time this team made the Super Bowl was back in 2012, and with how good of teams they have had in recent years, you’d have expected at least one more Super Bowl appearance.

In this mock draft, they take Texas tackle Cameron Williams from Texas. I guess they can get stronger along the offensive line, but it’s kind of hard to truly identify what this team needs to get over the hump. I would say that the urgency has to be kicked up a notch in Baltimore.

28. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Detroit Lions endured some brutal defensive injuries in the 2024 NFL Season. It was actually insane to witness, and it was a primary reason why this team went one-and-done in the playoffs, even with the first-round bye.

Well, they lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, so with two new coordinators, Detroit could be at risk of regressing a bit in 2025. They are the best roster in the NFL when healthy, but losing both coordinators is going to hurt.

They will grab defensive tackle Walter Nolen at pick 28. Getting deeper on defense is the smart route for GM Brad Holmes in his continued quest to build a Super Bowl contender in Detroit.