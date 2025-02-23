2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

Round 2
Here is the second round of our latest NFL Mock Draft. Let's highlight the most notable picks.
33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
34. New York Giants - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
35. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jahdae Barron, S, Texas
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
38. New England Patriots - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
39. Chicago Bears - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
40. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
41. Chicago Bears - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
42. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Shemar Turner, EDGE, Texas A&M
43. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
44. Dallas Cowboys - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
45. Indianapolis Colts - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
46. Atlanta Falcons - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota state
48. Miami Dolphins - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
49. Chicago Bears (via CIN) - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
50. Seattle Seahawks - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
55. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
57. New England Patriots (via CAR) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
58. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
60. Detroit Lions - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
61. Washington Commanders - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
62. Buffalo Bills - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
The Tennessee Titans grabbed Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round in a very bold selection. Milroe will need some developing, but this is much better value than Cam Ward at the first overall pick if you ask me. A few slots later, with one of the New York Jets picks, they grab Shemar Turner from Texas A&M to improve their defensive line.
The Denver Broncos, at pick 51 in this NFL Mock Draft, grab a dual-threat running back from Ohio State in TreVeyon Henderson, who some have said can be the 'joker' for Sean Payton. This is a notable pick to keep an eye on if it actually happens. The very last pick in the second round went to the Philadelphia Eagles. They take the toolsy, 6'5" Savion Williams from TCU. This reeks of a Howie Roseman pick in a good one.
And the Eagles always have a top-tier stable of playmakers on offense. Let's get into the third round now!