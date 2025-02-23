2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

Round 2

Here is the second round of our latest NFL Mock Draft. Let's highlight the most notable picks.

33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

34. New York Giants - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

35. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jahdae Barron, S, Texas

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

38. New England Patriots - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

39. Chicago Bears - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

40. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

41. Chicago Bears - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

42. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Shemar Turner, EDGE, Texas A&M

43. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

44. Dallas Cowboys - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

45. Indianapolis Colts - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

46. Atlanta Falcons - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

47. Arizona Cardinals - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota state

48. Miami Dolphins - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

49. Chicago Bears (via CIN) - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

50. Seattle Seahawks - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

55. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

57. New England Patriots (via CAR) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

58. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Detroit Lions - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

61. Washington Commanders - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

62. Buffalo Bills - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

The Tennessee Titans grabbed Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round in a very bold selection. Milroe will need some developing, but this is much better value than Cam Ward at the first overall pick if you ask me. A few slots later, with one of the New York Jets picks, they grab Shemar Turner from Texas A&M to improve their defensive line.

The Denver Broncos, at pick 51 in this NFL Mock Draft, grab a dual-threat running back from Ohio State in TreVeyon Henderson, who some have said can be the 'joker' for Sean Payton. This is a notable pick to keep an eye on if it actually happens. The very last pick in the second round went to the Philadelphia Eagles. They take the toolsy, 6'5" Savion Williams from TCU. This reeks of a Howie Roseman pick in a good one.

And the Eagles always have a top-tier stable of playmakers on offense. Let's get into the third round now!