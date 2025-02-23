2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

7. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Tennessee Titans decided to accept the offer to trade down with the New York Jets. They now pick at no. 7 in this NFL Mock Draft. With that seventh pick, they land Will Campbell, the best tackle prospect in the NFL Draft class. This is a sound move and pick for the Titans, as they get more protection along the offensive line and kind of set the stage for a rookie QB to come aboard at some point.

The Titans notably fired former GM Ran Carthon earlier this offseason and replaced him with Mike Borgonzi, who was most recently in the Kansas City Chiefs front office. Borgonzi does have a tough offseason ahead of him, though, as there isn't a clear-cut QB prospect worthy of the first overall pick.

That's the primary reason why the Titans traded down in this NFL Mock Draft. Campbell can be a fixture along the OL for years to come. And I would expect Tennessee to address the QB position later on in this mock draft...

8. New England Patriots (via CAR) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the New England Patriots willing to trade down with the Carolina Panthers, they now sit with the eighth pick in this mock draft. They take the massive Arizona wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan. Drake Maye needs a ton of help on that offense. Their offensive line might just be the worst in the NFL right now, and their WR room isn't much better.

The Pats have to find a good balance between addressing both positions in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. They do have plenty cap space to sign someone like Trey Smith and Ronnie Stanley, for example - they could sign both quite easily.

They could also afford Tee Higgins, but the Bengals seem poised to extend him. Anyway, the Pats take McMillan here.