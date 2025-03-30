2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

NFL teams don’t always love “tweener” types of players but Jihaad Campbell is a rare blend of athleticism and heat-seeking missile. Buried on the Alabama depth chart off the edge, Campbell was moved to the off-ball linebacker position just to get playing time on the Crimson Tide defense.

And he obviously did well enough that people like him as a legitimate first-round player at that spot. But there are also teams who envision him coming off the edge at the next level.

Whatever the projection, I think he makes a lot of sense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have needs both off the edge and at the off-ball linebacker position. Campbell could be a nice chess piece for Todd Bowles, who will be able to maximize his abilities as a pressure player and put him in positions to succeed.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

There are a handful of directions we could see the Denver Broncos go in the first round of this draft. The Broncos have just one defensive lineman currently under contract beyond the 2025 season (DJ Jones), so they could take advantage of the strong class there with this selection.

They obviously need a running back after letting Javonte Williams leave in NFL Free Agency, and this class is extremely strong there as well.

The Broncos also were terrible last year when it came to supporting Bo Nix consistently at receiver. Having Evan Engram in the mix as the “Joker” for Sean Payton’s offense should be a huge boost to everyone on the team, but a floor-raiser at receiver would be welcomed.

Courtland Sutton is in the final year of his deal, and the Broncos just don’t have much certainty at receiver right now, even as much as they might like their young guys. Emeka Egbuka is the perfect fit for their offense as a receiver with strong hands who can get open quickly while playing both inside and out.