2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

It looks right now like there’s a very real chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers will end up missing out on all of the veteran quarterback options in the 2025 offseason. Aaron Rodgers is contemplating retirement while Russell Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants after getting sick of waiting around for the Steelers to make a decision.

It’s possible that Mason Rudolph is going to back his way into a starting role in Pittsburgh this coming season after spending a brief bit with the Tennessee Titans. And the Steelers have reportedly shown some interest in Jalen Milroe, whose stock is nearly impossible to predict right now.

The Steelers have weapons at receiver, there’s no doubt about it. Milroe brings a dynamic element with his running ability and big-time arm talent, but he needs refinement as an all-around passer. Pittsburgh might give him a great chance to thrive early as a pro with the pieces they have around him, and they don’t have a second round pick. Can they risk him lasting to the third round?

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

What is the Michigan flavor of the day for the Los Angeles Chargers in this 2025 NFL mock draft? Today, we have Colston Loveland coming in to be one of the primary targets in the passing game for Justin Herbert.

The Chargers unearthed an absolute gem in last year’s draft with Ladd McConkey, and he’s now being joined by a familiar face in Mike Williams, who is making his return to the Chargers. The Chargers still have Quentin Johnston, and they added Najee Harris at the running back position. All that’s left to do now is add a playmaker at tight end, and the revamping of the offense will be complete.

What’s super helpful from a prospect like Colston Loveland is the fact that he’s obviously played for Jim Harbaugh in the past. He knows what’s expected in Harbaugh’s program, and he knows the offense. If there’s a more perfect round 1 fit for the Chargers, I don’t know what it is.