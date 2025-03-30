2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

23. Green Bay Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I’ve said before and I’ll say again – the Packers should be absolutely praying for this scenario in the first round. They very oddly passed on cornerbacks in last year’s draft and that’s put them in a rough situation here in 2025.

They have not yet traded Jaire Alexander at the time of this writing but that remains a possibility, if not the most likely outcome. Alexander could be traded in the lead up to the draft or even during the draft, but regardless of his trade status, cornerback needs to be a priority for the Packers.

Will Johnson had been considered one of the highest-floor prospects in this year’s class but the idea of him being on par with the likes of Pat Surtain II might have been overblown. Still, he’s got good size and ball skills at the position and is technically sound. He would be a great pick for the Packers.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Someone is going to have to talk me out of the idea of Nick Emmanwori for the Minnesota Vikings.

Harrison Smith is still playing well but is also not getting any younger at this point. The Vikings just lost Cam Bynum in NFL free agency to the Indianapolis Colts. They need a playmaker on the back end of the defense, and they don’t have a second-round pick in this year’s draft to take advantage of the fall of another prospect.

The Vikings need someone to come in and likely start for them and Emmanwori is the perfect option here in the later portion of round one.

He is not only a physically gifted player but he’s one of the best all-around athletes in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class. Brian Flores is a madman when it comes to his blitz packages and Emmanwori could legitimately get 8-10 sacks in this defense with the way Flores could use him.