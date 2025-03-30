2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

27. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

There’s a chance Marshall pass rusher Mike Green could wind up going somewhere closer to or even within the top 10 overall picks in this year’s draft. Talent-wise, he’s someone teams will be extremely interested in. However, a dismissal from Virginia in 2022 is something that is going to need to be looked into by NFL teams in order to justify a first-round investment in this player.

There are some pretty serious allegations and there is a decent chance teams will have Green off their boards completely because of it. But that won’t likely be the case with every team and right now, it doesn’t seem like he’s in all that much danger of not being picked extremely high.

But if he does start falling down the board, a team like the Baltimore Ravens could take the risk. On the field, Green was one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football last season and had a 6.86 three-cone time at his pro day, showcasing elite agility and bend.

28. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

There are a lot of different players who would make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and almost all of them are over 300 pounds. The Lions could go with an edge rusher as well, but I would put my money on an interior offensive or defensive lineman with this pick.

And with Kevin Zeitler now gone in NFL Free Agency, an offensive guard makes a lot of sense here.

The identity of this Lions team offensively is dominating on the ground. They can’t compromise that by not having the appropriate level of talent on the interior offensive line. Those guys are getting extremely expensive nowadays as well, so getting a cost-controlled option and plug-and-play starter like Tyler Booker? That would be huge for this team in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Booker didn’t have the best Scouting Combine but his work at Alabama speaks volumes. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL.