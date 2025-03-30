2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

29. Washington Commanders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

And so ends the fall of Tetairoa McMillan in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. It’s going to be very interesting to see how McMillan is perceived by NFL teams next month because there are such wide-ranging opinions about his game. Because of his size, some people have compared him to Drake London and Mike Evans. Then there are some who say he’s more along the lines of Courtland Sutton.

Either way, I think he would be a nice value here and a good complement to the wide receiver room currently being assembled by Adam Peters for young superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders landed Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil in trades already this offseason, knocking a couple of major items off the to-do list. Getting McMillan to complete the receiver room and add a big body with a wide catch radius for Daniels would set this offense up nicely.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Buffalo Bills signed a couple of players for their defensive line in NFL Free Agency who ended up getting popped shortly thereafter with six-game PED suspensions. Not good.

Buffalo doesn’t have the luxury of any sort of competitive disadvantage early in the season because they are on a quest to get the #1 overall seed in the AFC and make the conference come through Buffalo instead of having to go on the road.

Therefore, getting as much help on the defensive front would be the best course of action for this team. Kenneth Grant is over 330 pounds but moves like he’s 250. He’s a tremendous athlete, strong at the point of attack, and will be an asset for any team immediately in terms of his run defense.