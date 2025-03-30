2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Even after signing Jaylon Moore in NFL Free Agency, the Chiefs can’t take any chances with the offensive line suffering any sort of dropoff. They are currently planning on Moore playing the left tackle position with Kingsley Suamataia playing left guard to replace Joe Thuney.

In other words, the Chiefs are taking a high risk, maybe high reward approach to protecting the blind side of the best player in their franchise’s history.

Now that Patrick Mahomes has officially reached his 30s this season, the Chiefs cannot mess around and just “hope” he’s going to be well-protected. The Super Bowl against the Eagles was the second Super Bowl in which the offensive line for Kansas City was absolutely embarrassed.

And it’s 100 percent a personnel issue.

Getting Kelvin Banks could cover either the left tackle or left guard spot, whichever the Chiefs determine is a bigger need.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

After completely dominating in the Super Bowl with their four-man pass rush, the Philadelphia Eagles lost a couple of key pieces in NFL Free Agency.

Josh Sweat left for the Arizona Cardinals to reunite with Jonathan Gannon while the Patriots threw a massive bag at defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Eagles are undoubtedly going to respond by getting back into the defensive line mix here in round one, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Howie Roseman targets someone in a trade up the board.

Here, he actually gets a really great value with Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has been extremely productive and has the type of athleticism the Eagles covet off the edge. He would be a grand slam of a pick this late in the first round and would allow the Eagles and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to keep on sending pass rush in waves.