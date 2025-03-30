2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
34. New York Giants: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
35. Tennessee Titans: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
39. Chicago Bears: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
40. New Orleans Saints: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
41. Chicago Bears: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
43. San Francisco 49ers: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
44. Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
45. Indianapolis Colts: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
47. Arizona Cardinals: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
48. Miami Dolphins: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Seattle Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
54. Green Bay Packers: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
56. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
57. Carolina Panthers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
58. Houston Texans: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
59. Baltimore Ravens: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
60. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
61. Washington Commanders: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
62. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia
There are a handful of players in the second round of this mock draft who would be absolute steals in the slots they’re getting taken, including Luther Burden at pick 33 overall for the Cleveland Browns.
The Las Vegas Raiders and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly get one of the most complete overall running backs in this year’s draft class in Quinshon Judkins, who could end up being the steal of the second round if he makes it there. There has been some talk that Judkins could be getting looked at in the 1st round by some teams. Chip Kelly would probably love to reunite with either Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson.
Another player who could be very close to the 1st round discussion right now is LSU tight end Mason Taylor, the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor. Taylor is athletic, a good receiver, and has untapped potential. He’d be a nice outlet right away for Justin Fields in New York.
The Seahawks and Packers took a couple of the biggest and most athletic receivers in the class out of Iowa State – Jayden Higgins and Jalyn Noel. Those two guys are expected to be Day 2 steals with their combination of size and athleticism.