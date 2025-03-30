2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

34. New York Giants: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

35. Tennessee Titans: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

39. Chicago Bears: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

40. New Orleans Saints: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

41. Chicago Bears: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

43. San Francisco 49ers: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

44. Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

45. Indianapolis Colts: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Arizona Cardinals: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

48. Miami Dolphins: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

54. Green Bay Packers: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

56. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

57. Carolina Panthers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

58. Houston Texans: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

59. Baltimore Ravens: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

60. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

62. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia

There are a handful of players in the second round of this mock draft who would be absolute steals in the slots they’re getting taken, including Luther Burden at pick 33 overall for the Cleveland Browns.

The Las Vegas Raiders and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly get one of the most complete overall running backs in this year’s draft class in Quinshon Judkins, who could end up being the steal of the second round if he makes it there. There has been some talk that Judkins could be getting looked at in the 1st round by some teams. Chip Kelly would probably love to reunite with either Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson.

Another player who could be very close to the 1st round discussion right now is LSU tight end Mason Taylor, the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor. Taylor is athletic, a good receiver, and has untapped potential. He’d be a nice outlet right away for Justin Fields in New York.

The Seahawks and Packers took a couple of the biggest and most athletic receivers in the class out of Iowa State – Jayden Higgins and Jalyn Noel. Those two guys are expected to be Day 2 steals with their combination of size and athleticism.