2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4th-round Predictions
103. Tennessee Titans: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
104. Cleveland Browns: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
105. New York Giants: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
106. New England Patriots: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
107. Jacksonville Jaguars: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
108. Las Vegas Raiders: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
109. Buffalo Bills: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
110. New York Jets: CJ West, DL, Indiana
111. Carolina Panthers: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
112. New Orleans Saints: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
113. San Francisco 49ers: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon
114. Carolina Panthers: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
115. Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
116. Miami Dolphins: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
117. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
118. Atlanta Falcons: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss
119. Cincinnati Bengals: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
120. Tennessee Titans: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
122. Denver Broncos: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
123. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Jackson, DL, Florida
124. Green Bay Packers: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
125. Los Angeles Chargers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
126. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
127. Los Angeles Rams: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska
128. Washington Commanders: Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU
129. Baltimore Ravens: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
130. Detroit Lions: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
131. New Orleans Saints: RJ Mickens, DB, Clemson
132. Buffalo Bills: Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida
133. Kansas City Chiefs: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
134. Philadelphia Eagles: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
135. Miami Dolphins: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
136. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
137. Seattle Seahawks: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
138. San Francisco 49ers: Nohl Williams, CB, California
I don’t know if you noticed a theme in this mock draft at all but we have the Tennessee Titans doing their best to reunite some of the top Miami Hurricanes prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here in the fourth round, they get Damien Martinez and Xavier Restrepo both to join #1 overall pick Cam Ward. It’s certainly not a necessity but it’s always fun when teams get college teammates back together at the NFL level.
Speaking of that, we have the Denver Broncos getting an absolute steal in the fourth round here in Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson to pair him up with Bo Nix. Ferguson will give the Broncos an additional receiving option at tight end with Evan Engram and return to his home state of Colorado to play in the pros.
Speaking of Denver native tight ends, the New Orleans Saints get a steal in Gunnar Helm here in the fourth round and the Saints’ class really seems to be loaded up looking at it on the whole after starting off with Jaxson Dart.
The 49ers get a big-time run defender in the fourth rund in Jamaree Caldwell who would be one of the biggest steals of Day 3 if he makes it this far.