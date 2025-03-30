2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 4th-round Predictions

103. Tennessee Titans: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

104. Cleveland Browns: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

105. New York Giants: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

106. New England Patriots: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

107. Jacksonville Jaguars: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

108. Las Vegas Raiders: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

109. Buffalo Bills: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia

110. New York Jets: CJ West, DL, Indiana

111. Carolina Panthers: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

112. New Orleans Saints: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

113. San Francisco 49ers: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

114. Carolina Panthers: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

115. Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

116. Miami Dolphins: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

117. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

118. Atlanta Falcons: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

119. Cincinnati Bengals: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

120. Tennessee Titans: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

122. Denver Broncos: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

123. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Jackson, DL, Florida

124. Green Bay Packers: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

125. Los Angeles Chargers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

126. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

127. Los Angeles Rams: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

128. Washington Commanders: Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

129. Baltimore Ravens: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

130. Detroit Lions: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

131. New Orleans Saints: RJ Mickens, DB, Clemson

132. Buffalo Bills: Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

134. Philadelphia Eagles: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

135. Miami Dolphins: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

136. Baltimore Ravens: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

137. Seattle Seahawks: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

138. San Francisco 49ers: Nohl Williams, CB, California

I don’t know if you noticed a theme in this mock draft at all but we have the Tennessee Titans doing their best to reunite some of the top Miami Hurricanes prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here in the fourth round, they get Damien Martinez and Xavier Restrepo both to join #1 overall pick Cam Ward. It’s certainly not a necessity but it’s always fun when teams get college teammates back together at the NFL level.

Speaking of that, we have the Denver Broncos getting an absolute steal in the fourth round here in Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson to pair him up with Bo Nix. Ferguson will give the Broncos an additional receiving option at tight end with Evan Engram and return to his home state of Colorado to play in the pros.

Speaking of Denver native tight ends, the New Orleans Saints get a steal in Gunnar Helm here in the fourth round and the Saints’ class really seems to be loaded up looking at it on the whole after starting off with Jaxson Dart.

The 49ers get a big-time run defender in the fourth rund in Jamaree Caldwell who would be one of the biggest steals of Day 3 if he makes it this far.