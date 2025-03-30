2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

We have our answer to the question, “What are the New York Giants going to do at quarterback this year?” The answer is, of course, Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawks star QB who has now become a journeyman in the later stages of his NFL career. Wilson joins Jameis Winston in the quarterback room for the New York Giants which is obviously still not settled for the long haul.

But those guys might be tasked with saving some jobs for the brain trust of this organization.

The Giants let go of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones within the last year, two moves that were completely embarrassing for vastly different reasons. They need a player like Travis Hunter, who could come in and provide them with a truly elite pair of young receivers alongside Malik Nabers.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We now bring you back to your regularly scheduled programming for the New England Patriots. After multiple mock drafts in a row where the Patriots went after Travis Hunter with the 4th overall pick, they are back to taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and building a wall in front of franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots didn’t get the chance to even really get to the table with free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin, so they pivoted to Stefon Diggs, of all people. They gave Diggs, who is into his early 30s at this point and coming off of a torn ACL, a whopping $69 million contract over the next three years. Even though there’s only 426 million in guaranteed money, they’re banking on him quite a bit to help Maye’s development.

And they’ll need guys like Campbell to help Maye along as well. Or, at the very least – keep him upright.