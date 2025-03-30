2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

9. New Orleans Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

In my latest two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, I actually had the Saints taking Jaxson Dart with their second-round pick. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has given me the confidence to shove him back into the first round conversation.

At this time of year, it’s so hard to know what to believe. Is this another Will Levis kind of situation where an agent is doing some really good work at hyping up a client, or do NFL teams actually view Jaxson Dart as a possible first-round pick?

As they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The Saints are the only team in the NFC South currently without a true long-term QB situation in place. They have to keep up with their division, and while they aren’t going to forced into falling in love with a guy, there are a lot of qualities to like with Jaxson Dart. He would be a stunner here in the top 10, but that’s how the NFL Draft is a lot of times. Michael Penix and Bo Nix were stunners last year, you never know when we’ll see it again.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

There are few prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class who are as “clean” as Ashton Jeanty. He’s got production in spades. He’s got football character. He doesn’t have a lengthy injury history. He’s an absolute stud. The Chicago Bears shifted their focus to the offensive line early this offseason, bringing in the likes of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman.

Ben Johnson’s work on the offensive line may not be done, but he’s certainly not going to settle for the running back room he has. Keep in mind, Johnson’s Lions once moved on from D’Andre Swift in order to bring in their current duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

In what has been considered the best running back class in some time, Jeanty is the prized prospect. And the Bears’ offense could be upgraded significantly with his presence. Jeanty excels at not only creating yardage after contact but also avoiding contact in the first place and using his vision to drive defenses crazy.